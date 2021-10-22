Natixis Invests $39,000 in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $921.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

