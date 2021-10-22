Natixis Invests $39,000 in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,619 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,619,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 430,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 125,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IVR opened at $3.18 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $921.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

