Natixis Invests $97,000 in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.25% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Histogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Histogen by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Histogen by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 135,865 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Histogen in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price for the company.

Shares of HSTO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Histogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Histogen Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

