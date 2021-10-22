Natixis Makes New $74,000 Investment in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 534,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay by 30.6% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 113.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TK opened at $3.70 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

Separately, TheStreet cut Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

