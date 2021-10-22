Natixis Makes New Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Natixis purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after purchasing an additional 476,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after purchasing an additional 294,464 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,786,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,886,000 after acquiring an additional 394,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

ACAD stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

