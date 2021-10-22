Natixis Makes New Investment in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Natixis owned 0.18% of Aeterna Zentaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEZS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth $182,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEZS opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

