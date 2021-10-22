Natixis Makes New Investment in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in DouYu International by 324.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in DouYu International by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

