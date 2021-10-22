Natixis Sells 144,225 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 99.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144,225 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $759.85 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $507.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $773.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.