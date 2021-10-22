Natixis Sells 170,300 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Natixis reduced its position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,300 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 682.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $253,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $352.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.07. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.