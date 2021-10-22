Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stake Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Nautilus worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

NLS opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

