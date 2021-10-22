Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Navigator alerts:

NYSE:NVGS opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $473.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.