NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,650.00

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and last traded at GBX 1,650 ($21.56), with a volume of 24802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($21.03).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,580.27 and its 200 day moving average price is £145.32. The company has a market cap of £767.04 million and a PE ratio of 149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

In other news, insider John Falla bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, for a total transaction of £31,160 ($40,710.74).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.