Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of HCCI opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

