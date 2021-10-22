NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 61,724 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NetApp were worth $54,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $94.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.