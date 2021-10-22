Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.70 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $10.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.76.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $653.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $289.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $654.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.