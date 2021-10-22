Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $653.16 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $654.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average is $539.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

