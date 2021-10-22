Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 33,019 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Calix by 56.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Calix by 130.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Calix by 431.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $56.29 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.