Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of NuVasive worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.97 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,899.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

