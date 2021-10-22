Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,763,000 after buying an additional 131,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $5,813,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

NYSE:RHP opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $90.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

