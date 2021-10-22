Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

NYSE VAC opened at $156.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.12. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

