Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 152,105 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Everbridge worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.09.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

