Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 17,728 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 878,236 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

