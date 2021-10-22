Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 5.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 117.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

Shares of GBL stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $729.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 81.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.