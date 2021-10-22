New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,421,285. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

