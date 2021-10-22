New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.16. 279,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.