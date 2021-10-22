New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $32.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NFE opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

