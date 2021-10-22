New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 7.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price was up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 93,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,665,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

The firm has a market cap of $959.99 million, a PE ratio of -137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 280,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Gold by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 729,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in New Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

