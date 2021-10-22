Newell Brands (NWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

