NextEra Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

