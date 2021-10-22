NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

