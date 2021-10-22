NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

