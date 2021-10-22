NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 125.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.