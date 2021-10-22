Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $28.13. 2,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

