North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NOA opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $499.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

