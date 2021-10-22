North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NYSE NOA opened at $16.65 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $499.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.