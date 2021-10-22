Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.