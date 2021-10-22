Northern Trust Corp Acquires 63,440 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Infosys worth $120,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 737,732 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

