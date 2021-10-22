Northern Trust Corp Has $124.84 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 852,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,437 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $124,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 354.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $19,036,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $971,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

