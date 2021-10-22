Northern Trust Corp Has $134.83 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $134,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

SEE stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

