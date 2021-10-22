Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $118,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $199.69 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day moving average of $190.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

