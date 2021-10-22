Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of United Airlines worth $140,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.72 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

