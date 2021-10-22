Northern Trust Corp Sells 64,709 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,709 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of SS&C Technologies worth $113,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after buying an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,893,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after buying an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

