Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 5,689 Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIF stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

