Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of SBIO stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $64.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80.

