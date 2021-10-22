Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 39,254 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,254 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $11.62 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

