Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $2.24. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 275,836 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 228.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

