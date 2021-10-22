NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.76. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 104.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

