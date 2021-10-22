Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.34. 84,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,145. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

