NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 1,141.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

