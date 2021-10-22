NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 350.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,772,000.

Shares of NURE stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

